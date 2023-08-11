Your continuous stay in office untenable – Minority to Addison, deputies

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison

The Minority in Parliament has stated that the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, and his deputies cannot defend their continuous stay in office.

In response to the Governor’s reasons for taking some decisions, Minority leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson stated that it will take the nation more than 20 years to fix the mess that the current managers of BoG have created.



Mr. Ato Forson further stated that there is an urgent need for BoG’s internal operations to be reviewed to ensure that no losses would be posted or repeated this year.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the Governor, his deputies and directors of BOG have compromised their independence and made their continuous stay in office untenable. Their failed attempt to cite non-best practice as justification for their recklessness and mismanagement is most irresponsible to say the least, and yet another reason why they should pack out of the Bank of Ghana immediately



“The fate of BOG now hangs solely on the ability of the bankrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP Government to recapitalize it. In fact, it will take the nation more than 20 years to fix the mess that the current managers of BOG have created and move the bank from its current negative GHS55.1 billion equity to positive equity,” Mr. Forson stated.