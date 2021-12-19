Your contribution to my government invaluable – Akufo-Addo to Council of State

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says the contribution of the Chairman of the Council of State (CoS), Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Omanhene of the Juaben traditional area to his administration for the last five (5) years has been invaluable.

He made these statements during a courtesy call by Nana Otuo Siriboe II for attending his 50th anniversary since his enthronement as Omanhene of the Juaben traditional area together with the President of South African, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.



President Akufo-Addo said the 7th and 8th Councils of State led by Nana Otuo Siriboe, have provided him will sound council which has largely informed the timely decisions he has made as the President of the republic.



“It is my prayer that God will continue to give you strength so you will continue to help me with your good counsel. Perhaps, if I did not have you as the chairman of the Council of State, I may not have had all the good advice I am getting now” President Akufo-Addo said.



“I thank you and all your colleagues for the strategic advice you have given me over the years and your timely intervention on national issues that have been brought to your attention” Akufo-Addo added.



Nana Otuo Siriboe II

Nana Otuo Siriboe II, in his thank you message indicated that President Akufo-Addo and his South African Counterpart, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa’s participation in his celebration, elevated the occasion to a national and an international level.



“On behalf of myself, my council of elders, the Juaben traditional council and the planning committee of the celebration wish to register our sincere thanks to you for honouring the people of Juaben with your presence” Nana Otuo Siriboe II said.



Gift of the President



He disclosure that President Akufo-Addo, donated one hundred thousand Ghana cedis (GHc 100,000.00) to the planning committee of the celebration to defray some of their cost incurred as part of preparations towards the celebration.



To this kind gesture, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, registered the appreciation of the entire Juaben traditional area to President Akufo-Addo and his administration.