Your contribution to my govt invaluable - Akufo-Addo to Council of State

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says the contribution of the Chairman of the Council of State (CoS), Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Omanhene of the Juaben traditional area to his administration for the last five (5) years has been invaluable.

He made these statements during a courtesy call by Nana Otuo Siriboe II for attending his 50th anniversary since his enthronement as Omanhene of the Juaben traditional area together with the President of South African, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.



President Akufo-Addo said the 7th and 8th Councils of State led by Nana Otuo Siriboe, have provided him will sound council which has largely informed the timely decisions he has made as the President of the republic.



“It is my prayer that God will continue to give you strength so you will continue to help me with your good counsel. Perhaps, if I did not have you as the chairman of the Council of State, I may not have had all the good advice I am getting now” President Akufo-Addo said.



“I thank you and all your colleagues for the strategic advice you have given me over the years and your timely intervention on national issues that have been brought to your attention” Akufo-Addo added.



Nana Otuo Siriboe II