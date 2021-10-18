Your demands make politicians corrupt, we are not Father Christmas – Mensah-Bonsu

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said the demands of some Ghanaians from the political class is to be blamed for the endemic corruption in the country.



According to him, the financial demands of some Ghanaians compromises politicians to adopt some dubious means to recoup monies they parted with when they come into power as they are not Father Christmas to be giving out money without devising ways to recoup it.

He added that a new way of selecting political leaders should be adopted, arguing that the continued use of elections to elect leaders breed corruption.



“Next year our constitution will be 30 years and I believe it is time we take action before our people lose faith in the political class…there is nobody who enters politics who is a father or a mother Christmas…in politics you plant today, you will want to reap tomorrow. That is the reality of our time and so if a person is subjected to such huge payments and the person gets elected, his party wins, he is made a minister, contracts are awarded, what do you think will happen, let’s be realistic to ourselves and let’s not pretend…whatever you plant, you reap the same harvest. Starrfmonline quoted the minister.



“So when people turn around and blame the political class, you are introducing corruption in the system. When you met the person on the highway and robbed him/her of his/her possessions before allowing entry into that city, you think he is a Father Christmas? He gets there, you think he will not be looking to reimburse himself for the next battles ahead? Let’s not blame the political class because we are encouraging them by our conduct.” Starrfmonline added



The minister who is also the MP for Suame was Speaking at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs engagement with political parties on the monetization of politics in Ghana.