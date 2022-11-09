Your directive to monitor social media handles of students unconstitutional – Dafeamekpor to law school

Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has berated the Ghana Law School over its order for students to submit their social media handles for monitoring.

The Director of the Ghana School of Law, Yaw Oppong, directed that all social media handles of students at the school be monitored for characters befitting their profession.



This was after he directed that the students of the school submit their social media handles for monitoring, a report by myjoyonline.com said.



Yaw Oppong explained that this will help the students use their social media handles to promote ethical characters befitting of the profession they are entering.



“Everybody will have to provide their social media handles. We are going to look at it and you will be monitored in terms of conduct. We are required by law to make recommendations. We don’t want to stampede you.



“You are going to reapply beyond the pass and submit yourselves for all legitimate checks,” he said.



Reacting to this in a statement he issued, the MP said that the order of the law school forms part of a trend by it to oppress the laws of students.

Dafeamekpor added that the order has to be cancelled immediately because it is unconstitutional, 3news.com reports.



“It must again be reiterated that these conducts and directives are emanating from the manner through which these students were admitted into the Law School. It can be recalled that these students were compelled in their recent entrance examination, to sign off their rights to challenge results even when they feel the need to challenge same.



“Unfortunately, these incidents are gradually providing power to the administrators of legal education to keep chipping off the rights that are available to would-be officers and practitioners of the law.



“We must therefore be worried at any efforts directed at taking further the rights of Law School students. Any such efforts must be resisted, condemned, and pointed out as such.



“The directive/demand/request to Law School students must therefore be withdrawn as same constitutes violation of the rights of these students as enshrined in the Constitution, 1992,” he said.



