Your disrespect for Mahama is what’s causing you difficulties – NDC A/R chair to gov’t

Andrews Nana Akwasi

The Ashanti Region Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Andrews Nana Akwasi, has weighed into the current impasse in Parliament, pointing out that the leader of government will continue to suffer until they start respecting former President John Dramani Mahama.

“Your Vice President and some inexperienced government officials continue to attack former President John Dramani Mahama and you still want the NDC to engage, no way!”



Speaking in a fit of anger on Akoma FM on Tuesday, February 1, Nana Akwasi says until Mr Mahama is accorded the needed respect, the desired consensus in Parliament will be a mirage.



This comes on the back of the back-and-forth in Parliament over the passing of the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill as captured in the 2022 budget statement and financial policy of government.

The budget has suffered a backlash as the Bill, also known as e-levy, hangs in the balance.



Government officials have been busy defending the yet-to-be-passed levy.



“The Vice President who heads the Economic Management Team of the government has not yet commented, what is keeping him mute?” the NDC regional chairman quizzed.