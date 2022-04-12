Your endorsement for me will be appreciated with a zero compromise - Aspiring NALAG president assures

Hon. Daniel Kwaku Mensah

The aspiring national 2nd vice President of National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG), Hon. Daniel Kwaku Mensah aka DKM has assured presiding members within the Ashanti region and all his supporters that his dream to winning ways was a secured one that will never succumb to any compromising situation.

According to him, there is no way he is going to compromise with any group or anyone, and withdraw his decision to join the contest for someone to take over his mantle.



The vibrant and outspoken aspirant revealed this to a gathering of presiding members within the Ashanti region after they had massively endorsed his candidacy.



According to him, it was time the assembly members get a representative who could fight their agenda and that's exactly what he stands for. He however assured that there was no way he will allow anyone or a group of persons to influence him with money or any other material thing for him to step down. He said it will be a big time betrayal if he does that.



A cluster of presiding members within the Ashanti region threw their massive support for honourable Daniel Kwaku Mensah aka DKM, thus after he had met to detail his dreams to them.



Mr. Daniel Kwaku Mensah who is vying for a position as the 2nd National Vice President of NALAG said his dream can only be achieved if only all the presiding members, assembly members and all other electorates push him.



After the deliberation, all the members who gathered commended Mr. DKM for his bold step. Describing him as brave, outspoken and a trustee, all the presiding members present threw their support for him where they pledged that they were all going to make sure he wins the position.

Hon. Michael Opoku, the Ashanti Regional rep for the NALAG commended Mr Daniel Kwaku Mensah aka DKM for his move to vying for the 2nd national Vice President position.



According to him, there was hope that Mr. Daniel Kwaku Mensah was going to push an agenda of assembly members and that there was a need to vote for him.



He however pledged that they were going to campaign massively to ensure the victory of Mr. DKM is achieved.



Appreciating their encouragement and support, Mr. Daniel Kwaku Mensah thanked the presiding members for their unflinching support and the confidence they expressed in him.



He however pledged that he was going to work hard to push the agenda of assembly members should he be given the nod.