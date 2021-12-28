Your favourite most read stories in 2021

These stories were among the top most read on GhanaWeb

It was an eventful year, full of ups and downs. With the country trying to grapple with the down effects of the COVID-19 virus, a new government and parliament inaugurated, there was definitely a lineup of very interesting happenings.

These were well documented and reported as and when they happened. Among the list, these topped the charts on www.ghanaweb.com and they have been compiled to give our esteemed readers a recap.



Coronavirus: Hydrogen peroxide provides immediate protection – Prof. Ayettey



A former Provost of the College of Health Sciences of the University of Ghana, Rev. Emeritus Prof. Andrews Seth Ayettey at the start of the year, in January 2021, recommended the use of Hydrogen peroxide as immediate protection against the coronavirus.



According to him, the efficacy of Hydrogen peroxide had been proven considering some frontline nurses who had been using it and treating patients had not contracted the virus.



“In our on-going observational studies, we have become even more convinced about the efficacy of this solution, realizing that eight frontline nurses in the COVID-19 management team at a District Hospital using hydrogen peroxide had not contracted the disease and had tested negative since May 2020.



In comparison, 62 of their colleagues not using peroxide had contracted the disease by end of December 2020,” Prof. Ayettey said.



Find the full story as published on January 22, 2021



Hydrogen peroxide provides immediate protection - Prof Ayettey



Ministerial list: Here are those who have been dropped, maintained, and reshuffled – Report



After a few drama-filled events to transit after the 2020 elections, President Akufo-Addo had to make a tough decision on which group of persons he would want to join his government as ministers.



So it was, a shake-up, reshuffle, and in some cases, a kick out. Some old ministers were kicked out, others had their ministries changed and some others earned new appointments as ministers.

Prior to the official list being put out though, there were some names that had emerged as possible candidates in the reshuffle and reappointment process.



Former Education Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), Mr. Amewu, and Former Deputy Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and Dan Botwe were all mentioned in this list of ministers to be moved to other ministries.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta, Communications and Information Ministers, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah respectively, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Food and Agriculture Minister, Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, and Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey also had their names emerging as retained ministers at the time.



For freshers, we had names like former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, Deputy Chiefs-of-Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, Works, Housing & Sanitation, and the Lands & Natural Resources Ministries respectively being mentioned as new additions.



Below is the story as publihsed in January 2021



Ministerial list: Here are those who have been dropped, maintained, and reshuffled – Report







Widow of former Ayawaso West Wuogon MP dies from Coronavirus



Josephine Baiden Agyarko, a widow of former Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West constituency, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko died from COVID-19 complications the second month into the new year. She was receiving treatment and appeared to be doing well until a relapse, leading to her death on February 6.



Family members who spoke to MyNewsGh.com which reported the incident requested privacy to mourn.



She was one of the many prominent persons who succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

Read the full story as published in February



Widow of former Ayawaso West Wuogon MP dies from Coronavirus



Largest aircraft in the world lands in Ghana



The largest aircraft in the world, “Antonov An-225 Mriya” landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on July 7, 2021.



The Antonov An-225 Mriya which was one of the only two ever built, is the only one in operation, according to Aviation Ghana.



The aircraft flew from Leipzig and successfully landed at KIA shortly after 4pm on 7 July 2021.



The arrival of the aircraft gives credence to the fact that Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport is capable of hosting all types of aircraft.



Read the full story below:



Largest aircraft in the world lands in Ghana



10 government officials not wanted in Akufo-Addo 2nd term – NPP group makes list



On January 1, when the transition into a new government still under Akufo-Addo was done, a pressure group affiliated with the governing New Patriotic Party, Patriotic Reform Movement, emerged with its list of officials to be kicked out.

According to them, sampled views of 2,500 party supporters nationwide suggested that some ministers were wanted out of the new government list in order to keep the prospect of maintaining power in 2024 alive.



“Such individuals will cause widespread apathy and will cause members to stay away and in severe cases leave the party. 2500 party members were interviewed across the 16 regions of Ghana and ten particular names were often mentioned,” the group in a statement said.



Kan Dapaah - National Security Minister, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye - Minister for Fisheries, Daniel Titus Glover - Deputy Transport Minister, Anthony Karbo - Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Madam Frema Opare - Chief of Staff, Samuel Atta Akyea - Minister for Housing, Kwasi Amoako Atta - Minister for Roads and Highways, Professor Frimpong Boateng - Minister for Environment Science and Technology, Yaw Osafo Maafo - Senior Minister, Simon Osei Mensah - Ashanti Regional Minister, made the list.



Find below the full story as published on January 1, 2021:



10 government officials not wanted in Akufo-Addo 2nd term – NPP group makes list



Captain Smart using a service passport issued in 2017 – Owusu Bempah alleges



Godsbrain Blessed Smart Yirenkyi, popularly referred to as Captain Smart uses a Service Passport despite being an ordinary citizen who is not entitled to one.



This was an allegation that was made on the August 30 edition of Net2 TV’s ‘The Seat Show,’ where the host and his guests produced the bio page of the said passport.



Host Kwaku Annan, was in the studio with Ernest Owusu-Bempah of Ghana Gas Company and Hopeson Adorye, a failed parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, NPP.



Key details of the document revealed that it was issued in November 2017, which presumes that it was issued under the current government, and is due to expire in November 2022.



“Under what circumstances did an ordinary citizen like Captain Smart procure a Service Passport,” Owusu-Bempah quizzed threatening that he will head to the Police Criminal Investigations Department over the matter.

Read the full story as published below on 31 August 2021



Captain Smart using a service passport issued in 2017 – Owusu Bempah alleges



Koku Anyidoho's wife speaks about how she was sacked, baggage thrown out of matrimonial home



Wife of former NDC General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho in February this year, spoke about what she described as some unfortunate incidents happening in her matrimonial home.



Jennifer Boahemaa Yeboah alleged in an exclusive GhanaWeb interview that, following months of emotional abuse and negligence from her husband, Mr Anyidoho sent her packing from their home.



It will be recalled that Madam Jennifer was involved in a car accident in November last year which resulted in the loss of their 8-year-old daughter.



She furthered that Mr Anyidoho abandoned her after the accident, taking away their only surviving son because he blamed her for the death of their daughter.



Read the full story as published on February 25 this year:



Koku Anyidoho's wife speaks about how she was sacked, baggage thrown out of matrimonial home