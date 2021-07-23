Your fight against LGBTQ rights shameful, backward – Sister Derby to Sam George

Ghanaian singer and LGBTQ+ rights advocate Sister Deborah

Ghanaian singer and LGBTQ+ rights advocate Sister Deborah has described the new LGBT bill drafted by the MP for Ningo–Prampram Sam George and 7 other MPs as one to “only score political points”.

The bill, which seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ identification and advocacy in Ghana has sparked several conversations on the freedom and rights of queer people in Ghana.



After a draft of the bill was leaked on Thursday, July 22, social media has been buzzing.



Reacting to the feedback, Sam George on Twitter stated that he is happy that the bill has received positive feedback and support.



According to him, homosexuality is not a human right, hence, the lawmakers of Ghana will do everything in their power to push the bill through.



“I have been overwhelmed by the massive support even here on a very ‘liberal’ platform like Twitter for our Bill on the LGBTQI+ menace. Homosexuality is NOT a human right. It is a sexual preference. Preferences are not absolute or unregulated. We SHALL pass this Bill through,” he tweeted.

Reacting to the tweet, Sister Derby called the lawmaker “shameful” for trying to pass a bill that seeks to cause harm to queer people.



“You are only doing this to score political points forgetting the harm you are causing queer folk. Tell us what else you will personally gain from passing this bill if not political points??? Shame on you!” Sister Derby replied to Sam George’s tweet.



In another tweet, she wrote “You are rather full of perversion. So obsessed with people’s sexual orientation. Shame on you, you backward thinker!!!”



See their tweets below



