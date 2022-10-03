Your fight against galamsey must go beyond flowery speeches – Jinapor told

Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale North Alhassan Suhuyini

Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale North Alhassan Suhuyini believes that the fight against galamsey in Ghana must be beyond the usual rhetorics.

He argues that several measures need to be put in place to fight the canker which is destroying water bodies and forest reserves in the country.



Suhuyini who made this known in a post shared via social media called on the Lands Minister to decisively deal with his party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman whose company has been in the news for engaging in illegal mining in recent times.



He believes that dealing decisively with Wontumi will better place the Ministry and other stakeholders in the fight against the menace.



Read His Statement Below



I agree with the Hon Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

The (no) fight against Galamsay must not be partisan. As in the words of Prof Kwesi Anning, it must be beyond flowery political rhetoric, such as the ones we have been regularly dished from the Presidency and Ministry. The fight must be waged and seen in deed, not words.



Yes, Aisha Huang is temporarily caged, what about some of her enablers, some of whom include but definitely not limited to a notorious political kingpin, Wontumi?



His company is referenced lately in news reports to be responsible for brazen illegal mining of Water bodies and forest reserves.



Hon Minister please,



1. Deal with Wontumi, his Companies, and others; that’s how your flowery political rhetoric will reflect indeed.

2. Like all destructive substances and machines, lead a policy position on the importation, deployment, and use of Excavators and Chamfine Machines in Ghana. Like guns etc, their unbridled use has become a threat to life.



3. Adequately resource and restructure the Minerals Commission, the Inspectorate Division especially, to professionally recruit and train guards in every mining District, like the Forestry Commission’s Forestry Guards.



4. Convince your Cabinet to institute a non-political interference, house cleaning of all Security Agencies. Disarm and strip the uniforms of the crooks and thugs in the Services.



5. Like Cocoa, pre-finance gold purchases and restructure licensing to ensure purchases are made only from licensed small-scale miners, operating legally.