Your foolish children will one day insult the children of poor citizens – KKD blasts thieving govt officials

Celebrated broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darko, alias KKD, has expressed anger over what he says is the glaring act of thievery being perpetuated by persons in charge of the state coffers.

Speaking on GTV's Breakfast Show programme, a livid KKD said some government officials are amassing wealth for their children, who in some years will turn around to mock the children of those whose fathers decided against stealing from the state.



"Now water is going up, electricity is going up, and some people who we have put into positions of authority are raping the country. Why, why? How much money can you spend? You are stealing for your children? And your children know you are doing this? And your children will come and tell other people's children that their fathers did not create wealth. Because you were stealing from the people so those children whose parents were not stealing from the people will be suffering, and your foolish children will come and tell those children, 'your father didn't create wealth.' No, their father did not steal money," he said.



"What is this? And nobody wants to talk about it because if you talk about it, they will impoverish you. If nobody kills you, you will die your own natural death," he added.







He had earlier alluded to a case of conflict of interest on the part of the finance minister, accusing him of benefiting at the state's expense.

"I read a report yesterday that broke my heart, I saw how much Ghana owes, but I also found that apparently, the minister of finance's company or former company is a transaction advisor to the monies that we borrow. So as Ghana gets poorer, the minister of finance's company or former company gets richer," he stated when he appeared as a guest on GTV's Breakfast Show programme.



Describing the situation as unacceptable, KKD accused parliament of failing to defend the country's interest by allowing such a practice to fester.



"Is this how we want to continue in this country? Do we want to elect people into office, give them their pay and their perks and then allow them and their friends and their companies or their former companies to be the very beneficiaries of the woes of our country? This is not only about the finance minister of finance; this is about parliament. Parliament, you must be ashamed of yourself. You have failed the people of Ghana because I don't think from the time of Nkrumah to date, whoever is the minister for finance should be benefiting every time our country goes to borrow money. Is that what happened?" he questioned.



