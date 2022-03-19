1
Your govt is large; restructure ministries; reduce number to 20 – IEA to Akufo-Addo

Prez Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Ibn Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr John Kwakye, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to cut the number of ministers serving in his government.

Dr Kwakye believes this is one of the ways of reducing government expenditure during these difficult times the county is going through.

In a statement issued on Friday March 18, he said “Take urgent steps to reduce expenditure whose level and composition remain problematic.

“The measures should include the following ; restructure ministries and reduce the number from 30 to 20 reduce the number of ministers from 80 to 56 (Including 16 regional ministers).”

