Your grandchildren will change anti-LGBTQ+ law and apologize – Kofi Bentil tells Sam George

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil

• Kofi Bentil says Sam George and the proponents of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill have won the fight

•He, however believes their victory will be short-lived



•He says that Sam George's grandchildren will one day apologize for his actions



Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has earned the praise of the Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil for ‘winning the gay debate for now’.



He however believes that the argument being propounded by Sam George and the other seven MPs behind the bill will not stand the test of time.



Kofi Bentil asserts that there will be a reversal of the public praise in the immediate future as the Ghanaian society will embrace homosexuality.

When that time comes, Kofi Bentil foresees the grandchildren of Sam George issuing public apologies on his behalf.



“Sam George and his friends have won the Gay debate!… for now. I have a feeling If we live long enough, we will see his grandchildren change the Law he supports and apologize for his actions. Time will tell.”



Sam George’s stock on social media has risen after he put yet another spirited defence of the anti-LGBQ+ bill on CNN.



Sam George in an interview with Kenyan-born CNN journalist, Larry Madowo, dismissed claims that the bill will lead to an oppression of the rights of homosexuals in the country.



He also emphasized that the bill does not in any way promote hate for LGBTQ people but rather criminalize attacks on such persons.

“Well, you haven’t read my bill. It is misinformation to say that anybody who is found guilty of a homosexual act, that is a misconception you are peddling and you should not do that on an international platform,” he submitted before reading the relevant section of the bill seeking a five-year jail term.



About the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill



Sam Nartey George led an eight-member legislative group that drafted a Private Members’ Bill titled: “The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021," which seeks to comprehensively outlaw activities of the LGBTQ+ community.



Currently, the bill has been laid before the house and referred to the appropriate committee for consideration.



The Ningo Prampram MP has strongly defended the need for the bill which he insists is a necessity in preserving the moral and cultural values of Ghanaians in general.

Sam George insists that LGBTQ+ tendencies are not human rights but preferences that need to be regulated within the context of what Ghanaian society and culture accept.



The bill has the full blessing of Speaker Alban Bagbin who is on record to have said he is pro-life and will ensure that the bill is passed into law as soon as possible.



