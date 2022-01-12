Your greatest asset is credibility not lies – Otumfuo to journalists

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has admonished the media to help preserve the peace, unity and stability of the country by discharging their responsibilities diligently.

Speaking at the official opening of the maiden media capacity enhancement programme at the Manhyia Palace on Monday (10 January), the Asantehene said: “It is my hope that improving the understanding of our practitioners will contribute to the enhancement of the quality of the media and diminish the source of concerns we have today.”



“Let me conclude with a fervent appeal to the media, to all our journalists and media owners, you all have a duty to protect and preserve the unity and stability of our country, in the face of all the turmoil in the world, you are proud because you can point to your country with pride and its stability and increasing success.”



“A challenging moment it has been but it is so for us to follow the Methodist hymnal and count our blessings, count them one by one and we will know what the Lord has done for us. That knowledge should inspire us to persevere, to work hard to douse conflict, work hard to forge unity and generosity of heart,” the Asantehene added.



Otumfuo also called on media to facilitate consensus building in a bid to lessen political tension in the country.

“Never mind where the momentum of politics maybe leading, the peace and stability of our nation must be inviolable, the media will be doing a great service to the nation and indeed to humanity if they can create an environment which encourages consensus building to lower the causes of tension within the body politics.”



“Members of the media should be conscious when they are practising as professionals and when they come to politics,” he said.



At least 250 selected journalists are set to benefit from a media capacity enhancement programme (MCEP) annually paid for by the Ministry of Information.



The programme is expected to provide continuous in-service training for media personnel drawn from across the country in order to improve their skills for the industry.