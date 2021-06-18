Your last warning, don’t surprise me again – Bagbin cautions MPs

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has cautioned the leadership of both majority and minority against springing surprises on him while presiding on the floor.

The caution follows some dramatic scenes on the floor Thursday evening during the presentation of the report of the Appointments Committee on some 12 deputy ministerial Nominees including a deputy Education Minister-designate Gifty Twum Ampofo.



The minority shot down an attempt by the majority to secure an expedition of approval since a member of the Appointments Committee Alhassan Suhuyini voted against her approval at the Committee level.



The Speaker ordered a headcount which was disrupted by the majority side.

Addressing the MPs on Friday, the speaker charged leaders on both sides to adequately brief him during pre-sitting meetings and not make moves on the floor that may undermine his authority.



He warned the MPs that Thursday’s episode must not repeat itself.