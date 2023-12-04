Your leadership will give NPP the Bunkrugu seat – Sulley Sambian to competitor

Sulley Sambian has congratulated his competitor Solomon Boar

Private Legal Practitioner and a contestant in the just-ended Parliamentary primaries in the Bunprugu constituency, Sulley Sambian has congratulated his competitor Solomon Boar.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Sulley Sambian indicated that Solomon Boar had proven that he is an experienced politician and believes that his leadership will win the New Patriotic Party (NPP) seat in 2024.



Sulley Sambian said he had learned lessons from the contest which he believes will be with him throughout his political career.



Sulley Sambian lost to Solomon Boar by four votes. He garnered 260 as against Boar who polled 264 of the votes cast on the day.



Read His Statement Below

It’s been eighteen hours since the declaration of the parliamentary results in the Bunkpurugu Constituency. Even though it was a good fight, we lost to my big brother, Solomon N. Boar by four votes



I have learnt the lessons; I have picked the experiences that will make me better prepared for similar battles in the future.



To my big brother, Solomon Boar and his team, I say congratulations. You have proven to be an experienced politician. May you lead us to a successful battle in 2024. I know God on our side, you will finish well.



To my team, I say congratulations for a battle well fought. Even though you wanted me to be the torch bearer of our great party, it did not happen. I can only encourage you to live, so we can fight another day. You have situated me in a proper context as a stakeholder in our constituency.



And to the polling station officers, my gallant electoral area coordinators and constituency officers, congratulations to all of you for exhibiting maturity. Let’s hold tight and fight for victory. On this note, there is no more a campaign team for me, except one for our parliamentary candidate-elect.



Thank you, and God bless you all