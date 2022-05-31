Your misguided actions can cost us our friendship with the UK – NDC to Dampare

IGP George Dampare (left), Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak (right)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has bemoaned the attack by the IGP on the British High Commissioner to Ghana over comments she made regarding the arrest of Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



In a statement issued on May 31, 2022, the NDC said that rather than talking about diplomatic issues, the IGP should rather focus on the worsening security situation in Ghana.



The party added that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare’s action was totally irresponsible and is likely to affect Ghana's diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom.

“The NDC wishes to caution the IGP against a posture of high handedness and insipid arrogance which creates the impression that the Ghana Police Service under his leadership is above reproach. He must also be reminded that he does not speak for the Ghana Armed Forces or the Government of Ghana.



“We request of IGP Akuffo Dampare to rather focus his attention on the worsening security environment which has led to the gruesome loss of life of a lawyer, gold dealers in Asamang Tamfoe, and many other victims of unresolved police brutalities from the 2020 election killings to Ejura, Tamale, Akatsi, Asawase and Nkoranza,” portions of the statement issued by the NDC read.



Also, the party said that the action of the IGP is consistent with the government’s behaviour of being intolerant of criticisms.



“It is only autocratic regimes who have no regard for democratic principles that are averse to criticism and international scrutiny,” the statement added.



The British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, in a tweet shared on May 17, bemoaned the arrest of Barker-Vormawor who was arrested for a road traffic offense, saying that she was interested in the outcome of the convener’s arrest.

Responding to the High Commissioner’s statement, Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akufo Dampare, in a letter to the diplomat, said her tweet was made from a prejudiced or unapprised position.



“Ordinarily, the Ghana Police Service would not have responded to comments such as yours, obviously made from either a biased or uninformed position. However, we have learnt from previous, painful experience that it has not been helpful to ignore such misguided, unwarranted, and biased comments intended to tarnish the reputation of the Ghana Police Service and that of our Country,” portions of the letter read.



