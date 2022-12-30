Your mother, father don't determine your admission to law school – Lawyer

Lawyer Lamtiig Apanga

Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Lamtiig Apanga, has refuted the perception by some individuals that there's a need for one's family members to be in the profession to have higher chances of being admitted to the law school.

According to him, some people are holding back on their ambitions to pursue law because of this perception.



He explained that one's mother, and father don't determine one's admission to the Ghana Law School, rather, it depends on the individual's intellect, confidence and ability to express themselves excellently.



“…Those questions they ask if anybody in your family is a lawyer are not the reasons people are taken or not taken.



“The perception that you need to be an extraordinary person to read the law you need to have some extraordinary qualities to read the law or some family relations has kept some people away, he said in an interview with dreamz FM in Bolga in the Upper East Region.

Lawyer Lamtiig Apanga, who has declared his intentions to contest the parliamentary primaries on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Nabdam Constituency in the Upper East Region said he has an agenda to churn out 10 lawyers in 10 years.



He believes this vision can be achieved because he is currently mentoring three of them who are currently in law school.



NYA/WA