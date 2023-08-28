Your party is responsible for the sad state of our nation – Dr. Apaak tells Akufo-Addo

MP for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak

The member of parliament for Bulsa South, Dr Clement Apaak has responded to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent comments regarding the challenges facing the nation.

The MP blamed the president and his governance for the current economic challenge.



President Akufo-Addo, after casting his vote at the NPP's Super Delegate elections, acknowledged the difficulties the country is currently facing and expressed his belief that a new leader would be instrumental in steering the nation out of these challenges.



In a tweet the Bulsa South MP noted anytime the president’s attention is drawn to the wrong direction of the country, he responded with sarcasm and innuendos.



“You [and party] are responsible for the sad state of our nation. When JM and many others were calling your attention to the wrong direction you were leading this nation, you responded with sarcasm and innuendo. Ghanaians know JM/NDC will fix what you have so badly messed up,” the tweet read.



The NPP held its Super Delegate elections on August 26, 2023, to narrow down their pool of aspirants from ten to five.

The selected candidates will then move forward to the next stage, where they will be presented to national delegates for the final decision on the party's flagbearer.



Emerging as the winner from the super delegates election was the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who polled an impressive 626 votes compared to his contenders.



The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, garnered 132 votes, positioning himself as a prominent contender.



Following closely was former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, who secured the third spot with 95 votes.



