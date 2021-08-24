Your petition against Chief Justice baseless – Akufo-Addo to ASEPA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has dismissed the petition submitted to him by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) demanding the removal of Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

The petition was triggered by a bribery allegation against the Chief Justice by a lawyer.



“The petition is devoid of any basis warranting the setting up of a committee under Article 146 (6) to undertake the very serious business of removing a Chief Justice from office,” portions of the statement by the Presidency to ASEPA said Monday.



It further noted:“The petition is dismissed accordingly”.



The lawyer, Akwasi Afrifa, who has fallen out with his client, claims his client told him the Chief Justice has requested a bribe of $5 million to tilt justice in his favour in his litigation with Ghana Telecommunications Company and Lands Commission.

The client, Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta, the chief of Efutu and Gomoa Adjumako, has petitioned the General Legal Council over the impasse with his lawyer.



ASEPA had earlier petitioned the president to remove Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah for being cited in an alleged $5-million bribery allegation.



Responding to the petition, the letter signed by the Executive Secretary of the President, Asante Bediatuo, stated that: “We are not aware of any law, rule or practise that requires a petitioner to be furnished with what you describe as vital information and, therefore, it could not have been contemplated that the information you requested in your letter could have been made available to you in any event.”



“In our view, having submitted the petition, nothing more is required of you in the matter to warrant any reports being made to you, further to our acknowledgement of receipt,” the letter added.