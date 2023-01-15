Your policies are dead on arrival, I won't vote for you – Martin Kpebu goes after Alan Kyerematen

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu belongs to the school of thought that immediate-past Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen cannot absolve himself of blame for the failures of the Akufo-Addo administration.

Martin Kpebu on TV3 argued vehemently that Alan Kyerematen resigned from the Akufo-Addo government later than he should have and that he is equally culpable for their errors.



He motions that Alan Kyerematen had a chance to extricate himself from the sins of the government in his speech delivered on Tuesday, January 11 but his decision not to outrightly condemn the government makes him an accessory to the economic murder being witnessed under the Akufo-Addo regime.



Kpebu believes that the former Trade Minister has no chance of becoming president of the country and that he should focus his energy and resources elsewhere.



The lawyer said that he voted for candidate Akufo-Addo in 2016 and it has turned out to be a catastrophic error and that he will not make the same mistake by voting for Alan.



“Alan’s policies are dead on arrival. Alan should have been bold to say this government has failed and he will do better. The man is not brave enough to call a spade a spade. He is talking in circles. In terms of rhetoric, Nana Addo was the last to have had it that easy, Now we will not take cheap talk. Alan won't get it easy. This speech is nice by some account but that is it. He sat in the ship for too long. I don’t know who he was trying to satisfy but his advisors got it so wrong. The ship sank and it sank with Alan.

“I can’t vote for Alan. It is not possible. Never. He didn’t show leadership. I’m someone who voted for Nana in 2016 because I didn’t want JM to get a second term. With hindsight, I don’t regret but I won't do it again. Alan should have resigned in January of 2022 when Ghana was shut out of the international market.,” he said.



Alan Kyerematen in his address announced intentions to contest for the flagbearer slot of the NPP and also admitted certain things could have been done differently in the Akufo-Addo administration.



He however believes that a strong foundation has been laid and with him in the saddle, Ghana’s fortunes will witness an upturn.



“My vision is to build a superstructure on this foundation that will bring prosperity to our nation, he said in a nationwide broadcast to officially declare his intention to contest the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).