Your posture will make the people of SALL victims – Akpafu, Lolobi chiefs to AG

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

The Chiefs and people of Lolobi and Akpafu traditional areas have written a letter to the Attorney-General (AG), Godfred Dame on the exclusion of their areas from the current Parliament of Ghana.

The Chiefs stressed that the inclusion of their areas in the newly-created Oti Region was a mistake.



“We hold a firm position that the Justice Brobbey Commission erred in law by recommending the inclusion of Akpafu and Lolobi traditional areas in the newly created region of Oti.



“This singular misstep/blander sins against Article 5 (2) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.”



It noted that the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) traditional areas “never petitioned the President of the Republic or the Justice Brobbey Commission to join the newly-created Region.



“There is absolutely no record to support the Justice Brobbey Commission for recommending SALL join Oti.”



It referred to an appeal that the people of SALL filed on 9 September 2019, against some of the findings of the Commission.

“It should worry to know that for over three and a half years every effort to ensure that our appeal is heard are always met with obstacles.”



It further bemoaned the inability of government to release reports of the Justice Brobbey Commission to the public.



“This was never done, a situation that fueled our fear that our institutional walls of protection are gradually becoming our prison walls and same is closing on, on us.”



According to the Chiefs and people of Lolobi and Akpafu, their search “at the court Registry and Parliament Library revealed that no such Report of Justice Brobbey Commission is lodged.”



“We are appealing to your office to follow through your advise to Parliament to do the needful,” the letter added.



It noted: “We believe your action or inaction will in the end make Ghanaians victors or the people of SALL Traditional Areas Victims, the choice is not ours.”