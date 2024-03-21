Your presidency is at stake if Salt FM remain closed - Asante Akim-North residents to Bawumia

Citizens of Asante Akim - North in Accra have issued a one-week ultimatum to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to reconnect the recently closed FM Salt FM in the Ashanti region or face the consequences in the 2024 general elections.

During a press conference convened in Accra on March 21, 2024, at Tiafa, they expressed their grievances with palpable urgency.



They alleged that the closure of the FM station is rooted on political grounds and as a result, they have warned that both the youth and the entire community are prepared to vote against Vice President Bawumia's presidential aspirations as the flagbearer of the NPP if their demands are not met promptly.



During the press conference, Secretary to the group, Ebenezer Kwaku Asomaning popularly known as Payola Wann stated, “after the closure of Salt FM, we are finding it difficult to get access to education, entertainment and information.”



He continued "it is alleged that some people in the New Patriotic Party within Asante Akim are behind the closure of the media.



“We the concerned citizens of Asante Akim North-Accra are not pleased with it. On what occasion and capacity should those persons do that?



“Is it because the CEO of Salt FM declared his intention to contest as Independent candidate during the December polls?” he questioned.

He further added that the closure of the FM has left its workers jobless and struggling to support their families.



The residents alleged that the abrupt shutdown of the FM station has plunged many households into financial turmoil, with no alternative means of livelihood in sight due to the limited job opportunities in the community.



“To his Excellency Dr Bawumia, his position to be the president of the state is at stake as the good people of Asante Akim North are losing their patience with the closure of Salt FM.



“He needs to work on that because things are getting out of hand in the constituency.



“These are some of the comments in Asante Akim North.



“No Salt, No vote.

“The closure of Salt FM will affect your vote Dr Bawumia



“We need back our radio station else forget our vote Dr Bawumia.



“Until Salt is back, forget our vote Dr Bawumia,” he lamented.



It may be recalled that the National Communications Authority (NCA) justified the closure of Agogo-based Salt FM and insisted that the management of the station was given several reminders but failed to renew its authorization.



However, the residents of Agogo took to the streets in protest following the closure of Salt FM by the NCA some weeks ago.



The residents suspect political motives behind the closure.

















