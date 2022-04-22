Your push for neutrality allowance is like serving a meal in a chamber pot – Manasseh to CLOGSAG

Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

CLOGSAG embarks on indefinite strike

CLOGSAG demands neutrality allowance for its members



Manasseh slams CLOGSAG for demanding neutrality allowance



Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has noted that members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) have a legitimate reason in demanding for improved renumeration.



However, the journalist believes CLOGSAG has rather resorted to untenable means in pushing for the payment of a neutrality allowance for its members.



According to Manasseh, as civil servants, CLOGSAG members are to execute their duties irrespective of their political affiliation and therefore cannot negotiate for renumeration based on neutrality.

“So what happens if they are denied the neutrality allowance? Will they not be neutral? Is there an option?



“You are a civil servant and you're expected to discharge your duty irrespective of which party is in government. What else can you do? Be partisan? And work in the party office or where? And what is neutrality? How can it be measured? Do you even need to be neutral?



“In elections, we all vote. Judges and the police and the military and the Electoral Commission officials and journalists, all vote. They vote for one party or the other, NPP or NDC even though some claim to vote for CPP in order to stay ‘neutral’. If you vote in an election can you be neutral?” he questioned in a Facebook post.



He emphasized that CLOGSAG members are not being realistic in their demands and that by leveraging on their neutrality, they will have it difficult getting support for their demands.



“Neutrality is not realistic in circumstances like this. We may all have our preferences. What is possible is impartiality, fairness and objectivity in discharging our duties, no matter which political party is in power.

“That is what CLOGSAG is expected to tell its members. Civil servants are not paid well. I sympathise with them.



“But pushing for this neutrality allowance is like serving a sumptuous meal in a chamber pot. Even those genuinely hungry will not eat. You're worsening your case and making a mockery of your misery,” he added.



CLOGSAG, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, begun an indefinite strike after serving notice about government’s failure to fulfil terms of some agreement between its leadership and the government.



The association is asking government to pay its members neutrality allowance per its agreement with the state.



