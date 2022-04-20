0
Menu
News

Your quest to win power must be in the interest of the youth - Yaa-Naa tells Aspiring NPP Youth Organiser

Prince Kamal Gumah.jpeg Prince Kamal, Aspiring National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Aspiring National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prince Kamal has paid a courtesy call to his grandfather, the overlord of Dagbon Yaa-Naa Abubakari Mahama II to officially inform him about his intent to lead the NPP youth.

Kamal made his intentions public to run for the position of National Youth Organizer of the NPP when nominations are opened some months ago.

He has been tipped by political pundits to win the position – others also believe his hard work will help ‘Break The 8’ with a united youth front.

Prince Kamal’s visit to the Northern Region was to seek spiritual blessing from his grandfather, the Yaa Naa who has vowed to support his ambition.

Speaking at the private meeting, the overlord of Dagbon advised that “the future belongs to the youth. Your decision when you win power must be in the interest of this country and the generation to come.”

He added, “I will bless you with a victory crown but stay away from my wife [Prince’s grandmother]”.

Prince Kamal also called on the Mion Lana, his highness Abdulai Mahamadu as well as his highness the Yoo Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani V to seek their blessings.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Stop blaming Ghana’s economic woes on us – Russia
'Hands off Mexico’s Presidential Jet!' – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo
We will act on Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo – Minority
Related Articles: