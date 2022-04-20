Your quest to win power must be in the interest of the youth - Yaa-Naa tells Aspiring NPP Youth Organiser

Prince Kamal, Aspiring National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party

Aspiring National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prince Kamal has paid a courtesy call to his grandfather, the overlord of Dagbon Yaa-Naa Abubakari Mahama II to officially inform him about his intent to lead the NPP youth.

Kamal made his intentions public to run for the position of National Youth Organizer of the NPP when nominations are opened some months ago.



He has been tipped by political pundits to win the position – others also believe his hard work will help ‘Break The 8’ with a united youth front.



Prince Kamal’s visit to the Northern Region was to seek spiritual blessing from his grandfather, the Yaa Naa who has vowed to support his ambition.

Speaking at the private meeting, the overlord of Dagbon advised that “the future belongs to the youth. Your decision when you win power must be in the interest of this country and the generation to come.”



He added, “I will bless you with a victory crown but stay away from my wife [Prince’s grandmother]”.



Prince Kamal also called on the Mion Lana, his highness Abdulai Mahamadu as well as his highness the Yoo Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani V to seek their blessings.