Your reasons are untenable, unwholesome – Minority rejects request by police to change route for anti-BoG governor demo

The police had earlier asked the minority to change their route for the protest

The Minority Caucus of Parliament has declined a request by the Ghana Police Service to alter its planned route for the upcoming protest against the governor of the Bank of Ghana and his two deputies. The minority contends that the police's request, based on security concerns, is an effort to obstruct the caucus from exercising its constitutional right.

In a statement signed by the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, and addressed to the Accra Police Command, it is stated, "Your attempt to deny us an opportunity to conclude our #OccupyBoG protest at the Headquarters of the Bank of Ghana, under the pretext of it being a 'security zone,' is indefensible, worrisome, and inconsistent with the Ghana Police Service's motto of Service with Integrity. How is the Bank of Ghana Headquarters classified as a security zone, while Cedi House, another Bank of Ghana building proposed by the Police for our march, is not? I am reluctant to believe that you are using the term 'security zone' to hinder our planned protest and evade the Police's constitutional responsibility of ensuring security for those who wish to openly demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the central bank's irresponsible management."



Background



The Ghana Police Service had requested that the Minority in parliament consider an alternative route for their planned September 5 demonstration against the Bank of Ghana governor and his deputies.



The Minority leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, informed the Accra Regional Police Command on Monday, August 21, about the caucus' intention to organize a demonstration, demanding the resignation of Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies.



He highlighted that the protest would be carried out in collaboration with Civil Society Organisations, Progressive Forces, and other concerned Ghanaians.

The caucus stated that their action is motivated by the central bank's illicit printing of over GH¢80 billion for the Akufo-Addo government, as well as recent losses outlined in its 2022 annual report.



Subsequently, the police, in a press statement dated August 22, 2023, acknowledged receipt of the minority's notice and invited them to a meeting to discuss security arrangements.



Following the meeting on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, the Accra Police Command conveyed that the chosen protest routes have the potential to disrupt public order and safety. Thus, the organizers were asked to select an alternative route.



"After receiving the notice, the Police conducted a security assessment of the proposed routes and the picketing destination. Subsequent to the security assessment, on August 23, 2023, the Command engaged with the organizers and assured them of the Police's readiness to provide necessary security for their constitutional right to demonstrate. However, the Police drew their attention to the fact that the chosen routes might endanger public order, public safety, among other concerns. Consequently, we requested the organizers to reconsider the routes and picketing destination in the interest of public order, public safety, and the continuity of essential services," the command stated.



Read the Minority's full statement below:





