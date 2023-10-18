Your resignation from nat’l cathedral board has covered you in veritable glory – Ablakwa to Duncan-Williams and Eastwood Anaba

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams (L), Reverend Eastwood Anaba (R)

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has commended Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba for resigning from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.

“May I take a moment off my grueling VRA disaster response to offer high commendation to Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Reverend Eastwood Anaba for resigning from the National Cathedral Board of Trustees on the basis of “conscience and faith,” the North Tongu lawmaker posited in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 17 October 2023.



According to Mr Ablakwa, “This principled position has undoubtedly covered these revered clergymen in veritable glory.”



He added: “Truth Stands; Deception always crumbles!”



Mr Ablakwa who has been one of the people spearheading the kick against government’s decision to construct a National Cathedral has on countless times attempted to draw the attention of Ghanaians to why the project must not hold with his continuous Facebook expose on the cathedral.



The General overseer of the Action Chapel as well as the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, tendered their resignations from the Board of Trustees overseeing the construction of the National Cathedral.



Their decision stemmed from the government's failure to appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to the National Cathedral project.

In a joint statement signed by both Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Rev. Anaba, they expressed disappointment in the lack of action regarding their earlier call for an independent audit of the project.



The statement read, "Despite our prayers, best hopes, and wishes, unfortunately, a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge. Since January 2023, we awaited news to no avail, regarding the finding of the audit."



These eminent clergymen had previously urged for an immediate suspension of the National Cathedral's construction pending a comprehensive audit.



They also highlighted the challenging economic climate in Ghana, emphasising that it makes timely completion of the project unattainable.



As a result, they called for a suspension of the project until there's a noticeable improvement in the country's economic prospects.