'Your roads will be fixed soon' - Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP to TARSCO

MP Mireku Duker (middle) made the announcement at Tarkwa SHS

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr George Mireku Duker has assured that the reconstruction of roads around the Tarkwa Senior High School (TARSCO) will soon be completed.

He gave the assurance at the launch of the 60th Anniversary of TARSCO in Accra on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.



The 60 years Anniversary and fundraising of the Tarkwa Senior High School (TARSCO) was launched on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Accra.



The theme for the Anniversary was,”Achieving Academic Excellence Through Discipline for National Development”.



At the event, the 60th Anniversary new dining hall project was unveiled.



The dining hall will accommodate about 3000 students at a go when completed.

The 60th Anniversary cloth was also unveiled.



The Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okuamoa Sekyim and some dignitaries launched the 60th anniversary.



Speaking at the event, Mr George Mireku Duker said although the construction of the road has started, the contractor could not complete it earlier due to some challenges.



However, he said the contractor assured him that the project will be completed in November, assuring the school that by that time, they will have their roads tarred.



Although he is not an old student of TARSCO, he noted that at his Alma Mata which is Adisadel College, the old students took it upon themselves to build infrastructure and support the school and that has contributed to its current state.

Mr George Mireku Duker therefore encouraged the Tarkwa Past Students Association (TARPSA) to emulate same, in order to uplift the school to the preferred standard.



As the Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP, he noted TARSCO placed about 11th on the league and expressed worry over their performance.



He therefore urged the students to do more so that they can place first on the table during the next West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).