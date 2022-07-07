Your silence in Parliament is better than 'these effusions of yours’ – Sam George to Sheila Bartels

Sam Nartey George (right), Sheila Bartels (left)

Sam George tackles Sheila Bartels over LGBTQ allegations

Anti-LGBTQ group paid to push anti-LGBTQ law, Sheila Bartels alleges



Bill for LGBTQ criminalization filed in parliament



Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, MP, Sam Nartey George, has berated Ablekuma North MP, Sheila Bartels, over allegations that some sponsors of the anti-LGBTQ bill are actually working in favour of same-sex relations in the long term.



According to the Ningo-Prampram MP, the allegations by Sheila Bartels are mere fabrications.



In a social media post shared on July 7, 2022, Same George added that his colleague’s actions are part of efforts aimed at creating commotion among MPs who are sponsoring the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 (Anti-LGBT bill).

“Dear Sheila Bartels MP, MP for Ablekuma North, I hope you have evidence that my colleagues and I are being sponsored by the LGBTQI community to push our Bill.



“Your silence on the floor of Parliament actually sounds more intelligent than these effusions of yours. I take my work seriously and do not tolerate silly commentary from uninformed persons.



“Your allegations are grave and calculated to cause opprobrium for us as sponsors of the Bill. You and your like-minded folks would be lay bare as we commence the debates on the floor. Notice is hereby served,” parts of Sam George's post on social media read.



Sheila Bartels who was speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah of Starr FM on the July 6 edition of Starr Chat programme, stated that Sam George and other proponents of the bill that seek to criminalise same sex relationships have been induced financially.



The Ablekuma North MP further alleged that the anti-LGBTQ bill proponents are in reality seeking the legalization of homosexual acts.

According to her, the proponents have adopted a reverse psychology approach to ensure a discussion around LGBTQ activities which will lead to an eventual legalization over time as the law is amended and parts are expunged as society progresses.



Read the Sam Georges tweet below:





Dear @SPBartels, Your silence on the floor of Parliament actually sounds more intelligent than these effusions of yours. I take my work seriously and do not tolerate silly commentary from uninformed persons. I look forward to the debates in the House. ???? pic.twitter.com/jFaDiOkUXY — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) July 7, 2022

IB/SARA