Your statement on Keta tidal waves is totally 'reckless' and most 'bigoted' - Okudzeto Ablakwa slams Napo

NDC Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has described comments made by the Minister for Energy, Matthew Opoku-Prempreh about victims of the Keta tidal waves as totally reckless and most bigoted.

He says his statement does not deserve a response.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he appealed to the people of Kumasi not to heed to the reckless clarion call from such a shameless member of parliament, adding such divisive comments retards the development of the country.



"I know the people of Kumasi are very decent, very respectful people who believe in nationhood. I’m sure they will not support the minister’s comments. I’m sure the minister will be the only one to go for the demonstration," he said.



Member of Parliament Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has kicked against a recommendation by the Minority caucus in Parliament, that the Keta Sea Defence project is captured in the 2022 budget.



In an interview with Asempa FM on Thursday, December 2, 2021, the lawmaker said he will personally mobilize residents of Kumasi to hit the streets and express anger against the government if the wish of the minority is granted by the government.

He added that Kumasi has also been experiencing floods but has not been captured in the 2022 budget, therefore, should the Finance Minister include the Keta Sea Defence, he will protest against it.



Reacting to this statement by the lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he expects ministers of state to make utterances that will promote unity and stability in the country and not comments that will bring the country into chaos.



He urged Ghanaians not to encourage such reckless comments from the Minister of State as it won't be of help to the country.



