Your strike is illegal - High Court to UTAG

File photo: court gavel

UTAG suspends strike action indefinitely

There was no violation of the rules of natural justice, Court



Court rules on UTAG strike



The Labour Division of the Accra High Court has held that the strike action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) is illegal.



According to a Graphic report, the court held that the rules of natural justice were not breached by the National Labour Commission (NLC) in enforcing the directive which sought to call off the strike as argued by lawyers for UTAG.



The NLC had filed a motion against UTAG following their strike action last year.

According to NLC, the association failed to follow due process and violated the Labour Act through their actions.



However, lawyers for UTAG, opposed the application by the NLC on grounds that, when the NLC heard about UTAG complaining about certain grievances, it did not give UTAG a hearing, a situation which UTAG described as violating the rules of natural justice.



The court in its ruling held that, all parties (both NLC and UTAG) were given a fair hearing as all parties agreed and held meetings bordering on resolving the issues in the presence of their lawyers.



“There was no violation of the rules of natural justice,” Justice Rockson said.