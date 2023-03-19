Your strong show of love is amazing – Bawumia to Ashanti Region NPP

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has hailed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region for the tremendous show of love shown him.

He described the gesture not only as surprising but also tremendous urging the rank and file of the party in the region to continue to forge ahead in unity.



Speaking at a brief event ahead of the second Akwasidae in Kumasi, Dr. Bawumia urged them to in the spirit of party unity and cohesion continue to work in unison ahead of the 2024 polls.



“I am humbled by the surprising and amazing support. It is a big statement you have made. Let me commend constituency chairmen and other executives in the Ashanti Region for this support," he said in shock following a massive show of love.



According to him, he exists because of them lauding them, particularly those who contested elections but united thereafter.

“I exist because of you. The organization of this welcome was done in unity between Chairman Wontumi and Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, and that is very commendable. It is only the NPP that can beat itself and therefore unity in Ashanti is important ahead of 2024 polls," he observed.



To this end, he appealed to the NPP in Ashanti, which is the stronghold of the party to continue to tread on that path and consolidate the gains to retain power in 2024.



“NPP will win 2024 if we are united. Let us unite among ourselves," he counselled.



