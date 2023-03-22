15
Menu
News

Your unacceptable behaviour can’t be condoned – Kwabena Agyepong to LGBTQI+ members

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kwabena Agyepong

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has revealed that as a conservative man, he will not support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+).

However, he believes that the act and the people involved should not be criminalized.

The former scribe of the NPP says even though he will not support any move to criminalize LGBTQI+ and its related activities, this is not a behaviour that should be condoned in Ghana.

“I’m very conservative, so although I respect people’s rights, I’m not going to advocate for that kind of behaviour. I think that we should not criminalize it, and we should not advocate it. It should not be in our faces,” he observed.

While speaking on Good Evening Ghana, he continued that “we should speak against it because when Jesus created Adam, he did not create another Adam; he created Eve. So I think it’s important to know that all of us are products of women, and sometimes I worry about that. But I am not prepared to be part of the argument that says they should be annihilated from the earth.”

Adding, “We have major social issues in this country, and there are many others. We have drug menace and other things happening around the country, and of course, with social media and the explosion of the world now, it is incumbent on us as leaders of our country to advise, lead by example and set the right examples for our youth. This is not a behaviour that we can condone,” he added.

You can also watch this edition of People & Places here:

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Presidential staffer uses uprintable words on Adakabre for 'attacking' NAPO
Adakabre descends on NAPO over Bawumia’s Kente at Akwasiadae
'Shocked' Bawumia pays tribute to late deputy finance minister Akoto Osei
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Related Articles: