Your unacceptable behaviour can’t be condoned – Kwabena Agyepong to LGBTQI+ members

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kwabena Agyepong

Flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has revealed that as a conservative man, he will not support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+).

However, he believes that the act and the people involved should not be criminalized.



The former scribe of the NPP says even though he will not support any move to criminalize LGBTQI+ and its related activities, this is not a behaviour that should be condoned in Ghana.



“I’m very conservative, so although I respect people’s rights, I’m not going to advocate for that kind of behaviour. I think that we should not criminalize it, and we should not advocate it. It should not be in our faces,” he observed.



While speaking on Good Evening Ghana, he continued that “we should speak against it because when Jesus created Adam, he did not create another Adam; he created Eve. So I think it’s important to know that all of us are products of women, and sometimes I worry about that. But I am not prepared to be part of the argument that says they should be annihilated from the earth.”

Adding, “We have major social issues in this country, and there are many others. We have drug menace and other things happening around the country, and of course, with social media and the explosion of the world now, it is incumbent on us as leaders of our country to advise, lead by example and set the right examples for our youth. This is not a behaviour that we can condone,” he added.



You can also watch this edition of People & Places here:



