Youth Edition of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards to be launched on June 22

2nd edition of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards will be launched on June 22, 2022

GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, the people’s choice award scheme for outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country returns after a successful maiden edition last year.

The annual scheme, aimed at offering GhanaWeb audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognise distinguished Ghanaian personalities in various fields, has its second edition focused on the youth.



The launch is scheduled for June 22, 2022, and it is expected that various categories and their respective definitions will be unveiled. Also expected is a communication about the nomination process.



The maiden edition saw seventeen gallant men and women of the country acknowledged for their immense contribution towards national development. They included Ibrahim Mahama (the artist) who received the Creative Arts Excellence award, business mogul Ibrahim Mahama (Business Development), Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso (Peace and Diplomacy award), Kwami Sefa Kayi (Media Development, Influential Man awards) and Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus.



In his acceptance speech, Dr. Antwi-Danso was elated for the recognition saying: “I have worked with the academia for over 30 years and what I think should be produced, I’ve been producing and for it to be recognized by no mean an organisation than GhanaWeb, shows that at least, my contribution is being recognized somewhere.”

Avid social media user and political activist, A Plus who beat equally social media giants Nana Aba Anamoah, Kaly Jay and Kwadwo Sheldon to win the category, upon receiving his plaque did not only share his excitement but forecasted the future of the award scheme. He was optimistic the scheme would become a huge success in the coming years.



“I have no doubt in my mind that this award will go on to become one of the biggest awards in Ghana; I'm very happy to be the first winner of this category... I want to commend GhanaWeb for this great initiative,” said Kwame A Plus.



On the back of these commendations and more, the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana promises to again live up to expectations.