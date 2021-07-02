Youth admonished to frequently go for medical checkups

Regular check-up helps with the early detection of life-threatening conditions. File photo

A medical doctor at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Dr. Anne Lekunze, has urged young people to develop the habit of frequently visiting health facilities for checkups.

Dr. Lekunze stressed the importance of such activities in the early detection of life-threatening conditions.



She said that some of the diseases that young people battle with could be properly dealt with if they were identified earlier.



“It is not very uncommon to see young people who come in with end-stage renal failure or some sort of strokes or any other sort of complications. And very true, if they had come earlier with the first symptoms that they feel, we could have been able to salvage the situation,” Dr. Anne Lekunze told UniversNews.

She also urged the youth to be quick in reporting to health facilities when symptoms of diseases begin to manifest.



She cautioned them against self-medicating.



“The advice is, it doesn’t matter what the symptom is. Even if it is a headache, any abdominal pain, whatever you feel, once you feel your body is not right, the best thing to do is not to self-medicate or buy over-the-counter medication, but to go to the hospital and see a practitioner so they can consult you, take a good history and detect what the problems are,” she added