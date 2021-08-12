Youth and Sports minister urges youth to take advantage of govt's agric initiatives

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif says the youth of the country has an important role to play in the forward march of the country and has urged them to continue to actively get involved in nation-building constructively.

Speaking at the opening of International Youth Day 2021, Hon. Ussif said the youth represents the majority of the country's population, and if the country is to achieve its developmental objectives, the youth must play a key role.



The 2021 International Youth Day is being marked with a global theme “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”, and the Minister noted the theme was aptly chosen because it falls in line with the development objectives of the government of President Akufo-Addo.



Urging the youth to take advantage of the government's initiatives, especially in agriculture, Hon. Ussif stressed that agriculture is an important sector of the economy, which the youth has shied away from, insisting that it is rather a critical area which needs the energetic youth to consider venturing into.



"H.E the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, strongly believes that the youth form a critical component and a pivot around which our nation’s transformational agenda must revolve. This ladies and gentlemen is evidenced by the many cross-cutting interventions initiated including programmes for agriculture development," Mustapha Ussif said.

"Ghana’s Medium Term Development Policy Framework, The President’s Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development (2017-2024) which aims at using Ghana’s resources more efficiently to build Wealth, Inclusion, Sustainable, Empowered and Resilient (WISER) youth and a commitment to support commercial farming and especially attract educated youth into commercial farming are a few of such interventions, policies and programmes of government worthy of mentioning."



"Distinguished guests, it is instructive to also note that 110,000 jobs were created in 2020 through the implementation of various cocoa sector programmes, mainly to curb the incidence of rural-urban migration and improve livelihoods."



"It is on this note, ladies and gentlemen, that I wish to call on the youth to begin to view agriculture as a viable economic venture and solution to unemployment.



"I, therefore, task you to take charge of agriculture transformation and innovation here in Ghana. I also urge you to continue to be optimistic as there is indeed a light at the end of the tunnel."