Youth asked to remain united in NDC re-organisation

Nii Armah Ashitey, former minister of employment and labour relations

The former minister of employment and labour relations, Nii Armah Ashitey, has urged National Democratic Congress (NDC) faithful to stay united, committed and resolute towards the re-organization of the party to clinch victory in the 2024 general election.

According to him, the governance of the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) was unimpressive, unsatisfactory and stressed the need for the NDC to come together as the party elected new officers from the branch level to the national hierarchy.



In a New Year message shared with the Ghanaian Times, Nii Ashitey expressed gratitude to the NDC faithfuls for rallying behind him to contest the national chairmanship position.



“I want to thank all the grassroots from all walks of life for their calling and urging me to contest for the national chairmanship position, which I have considered and very soon I will clear the air on my stand".



“Admittedly, I believe NDC must have a resolute and a firm chairman to lead and encourage all for a smooth sailing victory from now to 2024 and beyond,” Nii Ashitey said.

On happenings in parliament, the former legislature called for consensus building, stating that “as we have a hang Parliament now, the incumbent should initiate at all time to build a consensus with the NDC, which is the only way to build Ghana on a brighter future and I appeal to Ghanaians to continue to adhere to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols as the virus keeps surging”.



Nii Ashitey encouraged Ghanaians to have hope and confidence this year and wished each and everyone a happy, prosperous and productive new year, adding that “as we begin a new year, I wish all brothers and sisters a happy new year and the party will embark on a lot of activities from the constituency to the national level.



“I urge you all to pay special attention to the branch election so that committed, dedicated and determined members of the NDC are elected,” he said.