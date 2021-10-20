Youth can't be entrepreneurs when few family and friends control all contracts – Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni

Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure Awumi has expressed worry for the youth who are being asked to venture into entrepreneurship.

The Finance Minister while addressing Graduating Students at the University for Professional Studies (UPSA) encouraged the youth to venture into entrepreneurship because government payroll is currently full.



He said the government was going to provide an enabling environment to support the youth to create employment opportunities.



But reacting to this, Manasseh Azure Awuni noted that currently in Ghana, just a few persons have control over all the contracts in the country and therefore the youth will be engaging in a failed venture if they want to venture into business.

He said: “They say go into business. But only a few family and friends control all the contracts in all the sectors. No meritocracy”.



Adding that “The rich politically-aligned Ghanaians and foreigners easily get tax waivers. It’s not that easy for the Ghanaian start-up”.



All the multiple government sanitation contracts in all the 260 assemblies in Ghana are awarded Accra to a single man,” he said.