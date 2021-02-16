Youth group expresses gratitude to president on appointment of North East regional minister

Yidana Zakaria is regional minister-designate for Northeast

A youth group in the Northeast region has applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his appointment of Yidana Zakaria as Regional Minister-designate.

In a press statement made available to GhanaWeb, the group, Gambaga Youth Association, described the appointment as “timely and appropriate considering his positive outreach throughout the region.”



It stated further that, his role in serving as a supportive spokesperson of the overlord of Gambaga Naa Mahami Sheriga Bohagu, during campaigns for the creation of the Northeast Region, is testament of his capability.



It said that these attributes without a doubt place the nominee as the best person to appreciate the challenges that confront the young citizens of the region.

Abdul Rahaman A Osman, the National President of The Gambaga Youth Association remarked, “We are grateful to the Government for the developmental projects and we are also hopeful that Mr. Yidana’s actions will promote the speedy completion and introduction of other infrastructural projects. We wish Mr. Yidana well in his vetting and wish him a successfully glorious career as the North East Regional Minister.”



They also assured him of their confidence in his ability to successfully fulfil his newly assigned responsibilities due to his credible and successful tenure as the Registrar at the University for Development Studies (UDS).