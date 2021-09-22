Youth group wants assembly members to approve DCE in Atwima Mponua

Some concerned youth are calling on assembly members to accept the president's nominee for the area

Members of the Atwima Mponua District Assembly have been entreated to reconsider their stance and accept the President’s nominee for the District Chief Executive (DCE) position, Isaac Kofi Marfo.

According to the Concern Youth Of Atwima Mponua in the Atwima Mponua constituency of the Ashanti Region, the nominee is qualified and competent for the job.



Leader of the group Philip Kwabena Nyame speaking during a press conference appealed to the Assembly Members to vote massively for Mr. Isaac Kofi Marfo to become the DCE.



He said the endorsement of the nominee will be a clear acceptance of the President’s own judgment of the DCE’s ability to deliver in that position.

He believes that Isaac Kofi Marfo will succeed as DCE if he is given the support he needs in carrying out his duties, adding that, “irrespective of who is nominated and endorsed as DCE, that person can only succeed when we, as people in the district and the assembly members give that person the needed support.”



“I, therefore, appeal to our Assembly members who have the power to endorse and reject, to at this time, give the President’s nominee their votes,” he said.