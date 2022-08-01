5
Youth in Afforestation beneficiaries declare strike today over unpaid allowances

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The beneficiaries of the National Youth in Afforestation programme under the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources have declared a sit-down strike on Monday, August 1, 2022, over their unpaid allowances.

According to the beneficiaries, until their six-month allowance is paid to them, they will not work.

The National President of the Youth in Afforestation (YIA), Clement Asare made this in a statement.

He said they have had so many discussions with the Ministry of Finance and the sector ministry to have the allowances paid but to no avail.

For this reason, "as beneficiaries, we cannot continue working without being paid in the wake of the current economic challenges.

“We will continue to be on strike until our grievances are resolved,” the Association’s president reiterated.

