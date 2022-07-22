0
Menu
News

Youth in Afforestation threaten to boycott 'Green Street' project over 'allawa'

Youth In Afforestation Demo Youth in Afforestation threaten demo

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Youth in Afforestation workers under the Ministry of Land Natural Resources are threatening to strike if the government does not pay their six-month allowance by the end of July.

The forestry workers are also threatening to boycott the government programme dubbed: "Green Street" which is expected to be launched next week.

Addressing a press conference today, Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Ashanti Region, the National President of the group, Mr. Asare Clement said the government promised to pay the allowance before June but did not fulfil the promise.

He said, "the youth in afforestation is going through many difficulties and hardships all because of the unpaid allowance."

Mr. Asare, therefore, called on the government to pay the allowance before the ultimatum they have given else they will strike

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity