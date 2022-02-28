Youth of Ntrobroso attack firefighters with clubs, pelt them with stones

The GNFS says their tenders continue to be attacked

Fire tenders destroyed in Ashanti region

Two kids left to die after fire tender returns following attacks



Expedite investigations into unprovoked attacks - GNFS to police



Some aggrieved youth of Ntrobroso in the Ashanti region have allegedly attacked two firefighters in what is being described as unprovoked attacks.



The two men are said to be battling for their lives in an incident that occurred on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, reports adomonline.com.



The report added that the firefighters from Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District were attacked with clubs and pelted with stones.



“The youth vented their anger on the fire fighters who had gone to the community to put out a fire set on excavator parked close to buildings belonging to illegal mining operators (Galamseyers) by Operation Halt Team when the fire had spread to surrounding property.

“As a result of the attack, two firefighters suffered various degrees of injuries and the fire tender was vandalized,” the Head of Public Relations of the Ghana National Fire Service, Timothy Safo-Affum, said.



The Service has since charged the Ghana Police Service to expedite investigations into the attacks on its personnel, adding that this is becoming one too many.



In a recent report, the Ghana National Fire Service bemoaned the persistent attacks on some of its men while on duty, particularly in the region.



“The Regional Command is not happy at the way fire tenders deployed to attend to fire outbreaks are pelted with stones without any provocation,” Divisional Officer (DO) III Desmond Ackah, the Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), GNFS is reported to have said.



He added that such acts had led to the destruction of some of their fire tenders.



On Tuesday, July 27, 2022, at Moshie Zongo, some fire tenders on their way to control a fire outbreak were repeatedly pelted with stones by some rowdy youth.

Due to this, the personnel had to return, a situation that led to the burning of two children who had been trapped in their room.



“They accused us of moving to the area late, however, this is not the case since we acted swiftly in mobilizing fire tenders stationed at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Fire Unit to be there on time.



“As a matter of fact, we went there fully equipped, and so the suggestion that there was no water in our tanks is also not true.



“We have realized it is becoming a trend in the Region, especially in the Zongo communities,” he bemoaned.