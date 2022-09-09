Youth of Paga Nania embarked on communal labor to fix bad roads

File Photo of a bad road

The youth of Paga Nania in the Kasena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region have embarked on communal labor to fix bad roads in the community as government failed to attend to the concerns of the residents for the past years.

The youth organized themselves and were led by Mr Joseph Dambagura who is government appointee assembly member for the area and Mr Derrick Apiakwo.



They fixed some portions of the deteriorated road from Paga slave camp junction at Paga Hiltop to the slave cam heading to Kajelo. 5k road.



The youth used manpower to clear heaps of sand on the road, weed the narrow portions and used stones and sand to fill some portholes that nearly divided the road into two to reduce accidents on that stretch.



The youth told Kwaching Agwaazeh that the leaders of the area did their best to get the nuisance and a death trap road fixed by the government through the district assembly or the feeder roads for commuters but all their efforts prove futile.



The youth leader, Mr. Joseph Dambagura, added that "until the government of the day attends to us then we will have to resort to this communal labour. We don’t have the money and power to fix the road now but our brains and energy that we can use to develop our community and that is exactly what we are doing".

Mr Dambagura noted the youth would not wait for the government to come at the time its wants.



"When an accident happens, it is our people that suffer most. But we plead to government to fix the road for us".



The road is inundated with potholes while many portions are washed away by erosion. Weeds and sand have narrowed the road making it dangerous for two vehicles to drive past each other and some parts always become full of water any time it rains making it difficult for the road users.



Mr Dambagura further indicated that the situation has led to many preventable accidents involving both vehicles and motorcycles which needed urgent attention.



Some youth who ply the road on daily basis lamented that “the road is bad. The potholes are widening while weeds have taken over the road. Our motorcycles and tricycles have been damaged every now and then. Accidents have been happening as a result so we are pleading with the government to construct the road for us”.

A non residents who were there to support the youth are Mandela Kassim, NPP constituency youth organizer, Awudu, Chiana, Paga constituency Nasara coordinator, Shahid Kassim, Alamzy Billa, NDC member and Awudu Rubabatu, NPP Chiana Paga constituency women organizer.



On his part, the governing New Patriotic Party ( NPP) Chiana Paga constituency youth organizer Mr. Mandela Mubashir Kassim, advised the residents that, as a community they can always find remedies to their challenges than always waiting on the government.



He praised the youth group for the unity and communal spirit among them in the area and urged them to continue.



The DCE for the area, Hon Gerard Ataogye, has also supported the youth with a tipper of gravel.