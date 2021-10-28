Youth urged to stop tattooing, ear piercing

The youth have been advised to desist from tattooing or piercing their bodies

Ghanaian youth have been advised to stop tattooing their bodies, multiple piercing of the ear and other permanent body marks which would affect their job-seeking fortune in the future.

The Bono East Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), George Anim Frimpong, who made the disclosure described the sudden fashion trend among the youth as uncultured.



At the ongoing recruitment process into the GNFS on Tuesday at Techiman, ACFO Anim Frimpong told the Ghanaian Times that most job seekers with these marks on their bodies were automatically disqualified.



The Regional Commander implored parents and guardians to encourage their wards to put up good behavior saying that “permanent designs on the body are a recipe for lost future opportunities”.



ACFO Emmanuel Ofori Adjei, the Deputy Regional Fire Commander, said a total of 2,908 persons in the Bono East Region applied to be recruited into the service.



He indicated that the applicants between the ages of 18 to 35, tendered in Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE), Higher National Diploma (HND) and degree certificates during the selection process.



ACFO Ofori Adjei said that applicants were taken through screening and selection, medicals and aptitude examination adding that the qualified applicants will be invited for training later.

“We checked their body temperature, forms, and individual names in the master list, height and documents originality among others” the Deputy Regional Commander noted.



ACFO Ofori Adjei added that the Service also checked tattoos, body deformities and scars among other permanent body marks stressing that few applicants were disqualified for non-compliance with general requirements and rules.



He told the Ghanaian Times that the atmosphere was “conducive, the process was in order, no overcrowding and the applicants exhibited obedience and respect.”



Miss Selormey Dudaa, an applicant, after passing through the process at Techiman Senior High School center was full of smiles saying that “the process was simple and smooth".



She advised her fellow young people in the country not to give up in life no matter the difficulties until they accomplish their vision.