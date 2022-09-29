Youth will continue hooting at Akufo-Addo until things change - Coalition of National Youth Organisers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A group known as the Coalition of National Youth Organisers has said that the youth of Ghana will continue to hoot at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if the prevailing condition in the country persists.

President Akufo-Addo was booed at the Global Citizen Festival last weekend when he mounted the stage to deliver a speech.



Thousands of patrons were at the Black Star Square in Accra to witness the event which had a number of local and international artistes performing.



When it was the turn of the president to make his presentation, a section of the crowd began clapping and chanting 'away, away..."



In a press statement, the Coalition of National Youth Organisers said that even though the incident was an embarrassment to the country, the youth felt they had to do it because they are not listened to.



According to 3news.com, the group said that the youth will continue to boo the president if they do not see the government taking any steps to address the current challenges in the country.



“Since the youth suffer the most from these decisions, they will boo the most at the president. It is rather unfortunate to witness such a disgrace of the President on an international platform.

“But the adamancy of the President to the issues that concern the average Ghanaian warrants such a reaction from the youth of Ghana. Serious issues like reshuffling ineffective ministries to bring some sort of discipline to the system were taken lightly by the President.



“Perhaps his advisers are doing him a disservice. Nevertheless, the youth will continue to channel their revulsion towards the President every least chance they get if he continues on this same trajectory for the years left of his tenure. And it must be prudently asserted that this will not look good in the right–years CV of the NPP in the lead up to the 2024 General Election,” 3news.com quoted parts of the release.



IB/DA