Youtherfest 2021 champions agenda more than gold in Kumasi

The Ghana Youth Ministry, a nondenominational youth organization, organizing body of this youth gathering has asked all youth in the country to be service driven, community and society oriented, master of acts in the spirit of a better revolution of patriotism than than money oriented in their quest of growth in career, education entrepreneurship and relationships other others.

This was said at the launch of the 10th imprint of the nation's biggest annual national nondenominational youth gathering christened Youtherfest, in Accra.



Speaking to the Executive Director of the organization, Daniel Kwame Appiah Asare, Dansare, he observed that, "most youth in this era hardly recognizes hard work and find ways to trample on others to succeed in the name of being smart".



According to him, the real act of smartness is serving humanity, community, society and the ability to maximize growth by using ones talents, skills, technical know how and experience to better the results of the nation than being driven by money."



The event which targets the mass of youth in Ghana, will be held at the Kumasi Technical University New Great Hall in partnership with the Chaplaincy Council of the institution. It is slated to start on Thursday 26th to Saturday 28th August, 2021.

This year, it host a great number of beautiful brains in business, governance and religion including Counselor Albert Krampah, Dr. Boris Baidoo of Boris B Farms, and Christian Boakye Yiadom of Pizzaman and Chickenman in the Greater Kumasi Region.



This year marks 10years since the Ghana Youth Ministry began their core values of helping the youth become managers of their own responsibilities by exemplifying the incorruptible nature of Christ Jesus and his enviable leadership style.



The event has three major core activities. Entrepreneurship to help Christians and youth at large dominate the knowledge economy. Relationship to have a solid foundation and bound to love and be loved like Christ and Impactation to be anointed and take over nations with the spirit of excellence.