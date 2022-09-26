ZIT’s Ayawaso Basic Schools Quiz competition reaches semi-final stage

Zongo Inspirational Team Quiz contestants | Photo credit: OP Studios

The Zongo Inspirational Team, ZIT, last week started their annual Basic Schools Quiz Competition with the event entering its semi-final round starting September 26,2022.

The competition aims at pooling public and private schools in the Ayawaso cluster of schools with the view to promoting out-of-class academic engagement with healthy competition.



The contest is specifically for Junior High School students.



Half of the original 16 schools that competed at the group stages, between September 19 to 22, are into the semis whiles the others will have to try their luck next year.



The first semi-final clash will pit winners of Groups C and A. It is scheduled for Monday, September 26 at the Nima-Mamobi Kathy Knowles Library, near the National Mosque, Kanda.



The schools involved are Al Waleed Comprehensive Basic School, Apostolic Hope School, first and second placed schools in Group C and Ring Road East ‘1’ Basic and Kotobabi ‘7’ Basic School – also first and second in Group A respectively.

The event has other strands including entertainment and importantly the issue of role modeling, which entails sharing inspiring stories of professional Muslims with the young ones.



ZIT describes itself as, “a career guidance and mentoring organization aimed at counseling, inspiring and building the capacities of young students in Zongo communities across the country.”



The other semi-final will be between the following schools:



Kotobabi ‘7’ Junior High School



Accra New Town ‘3’ Basic School

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Memorial School and



St. Kizito Roman Catholic JHS



The first two were winner and runner-up from Group A and the other two being winner and runner-up from group D.



SARA