Zabarma Community congratulates Asantehemaa on 5th anniversary

Chief Musa Yahya Yandu

The Zabarma community in Greater Accra has congratulated the queen mother of Asante, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, on her 5th anniversary celebration.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Greater Accra Region Zabarma Chief, Chief Musa Yahya Yandu wished the queen mother well in all her endeavors.



Chief Musa Yahya Yandu said, Nana Konadu Yiadom III has played major roles in the growth of the Asante Kingdom for which she needs commendation.



He said, queen mothers of other areas must emulate the excellent leadership shown by Nana Konadu Yiadom III.



He also said, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has done so much for his people and for that matter, he (Chief Musa Yahya Yandu) appreciate so much.



Nana Konadu Yiadom III is the queen mother of the Ashanti Kingdom.

She was born Nana Ama konadu to Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Anpem 2 and Opanin Fofie of Besease, near Atimatim in the kwabre district of Ashanti.



She is popularly known as Nana Panin as she is the first daughter of the Asantehemaa and the eldest sister of the current Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.



She was enstooled as the Asantehemaa with the stool name Nana Konadu Yiadom lll, after succeeding her mother and predecessor Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Anpem II who died on 15 November 2016 in her sleep aged 109.



Before her death, she was Asantehemaa (Queen mother) for 39 years. At the time 2017.



She was outdoored as the new Asantehemaa by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Saturday 6 May 2017, which also marked the Otumfuo's 67th birthday at a ceremony at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.