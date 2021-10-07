Zabarma community urged to promote peace

A group of chiefs who were present at the seminar

Sarki Abdul Rahman Abubakar Zabarma, Chief of Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central Region, has called for peace among the Zabarma community and co-existence with other ethnic groups across the country.

In the view of Sarki Abubakar Zabarma, peaceful co-existence is the only way the Zabarma community in particular and Ghana, in general, could develop.



Sarki Abubakar Zabarma made this call at a peace seminar organized by the council of Zabarma chiefs in the central region.



The seminar was attended by chiefs across the region including Sarki Haruna Sale, head chief of the Zabarma Clan in Kasoa.

The seminar was aimed at fostering unity, child development, and business networking to improve their welfare and well-being.



The Zabarma community pledged to live in peace and also promote the welfare of the community through constant meetings to address challenges and problems confronting the community.